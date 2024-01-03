Blazers fall 3-1 to Oil Kings in first game of the year

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers narrowly avoided being shut out Wednesday night, ultimately falling 3-1 to the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings during the first game of the year.

Jordan Keller’s late third period goal was the only scoring for Kamloops. Landon Hanson and Gracyn Sawchyn earned a pair of netted goals for Edmonton.

The Oil Kings took the lead late in the first period with a pair of goals by Hanson and Sawchyn. While the second period saw no scoring, Sawchyn returned 1:18 into the final period to net a third unanswered goal for Edmonton.

Keller netted a power-play goal for the Blazers with less than two minutes left in the game.

Edmonton goalie Kolby Hay was strong in the net, stopping 35 of 36 shots. Blazers netminder Dylan Ernst was strong in the loss, making 27 saves on 30 shots.

The Blazers were able to capitalize on the final of their three power-play opportunities, and held the Oil Kings scoreless on four chances with a man advantage.

With a loss for the first game of the year, the Blazers fall to 9-23-3-2 for the season, last in the WHL’s Western Conference while the Oil Kings improve their record to 13-20-1-1, but remain last in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

The Blazers will return on Friday night at 7 p.m. to face-off with the Calgary Hitmen at Sandman Centre. Then, the team will host the Everett Silvertips on Jan. 12.