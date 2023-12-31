Kelowna Rockets acquire Oliver-born forward from Medicine Hat Tigers

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Brett Calhoon (18), playing against the Rockets back in October.

An Oliver-born player will be making his way back to the Okanagan after the Kelowna Rockets recently acquired him in a trade.

Sunday, the Rockets announced they had acquired forward Brett Calhoon from the Medicine Hat Tigers, along with two draft picks, in exchange for forward Marcus Pacheco.

“Brett is a big-bodied forward that is very responsible with the puck who will add to our team,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“I think a change of scenery will be good for Marcus. We’d like to thank him for his time as a Rocket and wish him all the best in Medicine Hat.”

Calhoon hails from Oliver, and he's played 28 games for the Tigers this season, posting six points (one goal, five assists), a +6 rating and 20 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound winger was selected in the ninth round by Medicine Hat in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He'll be joining the Rockets this coming week, wearing number nine.

In addition to Calhoon, the Rockets also got a 2024 third-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Pacheco, meanwhile, was picked up by the Rocket in the third round of the 2020 draft, and has recorded five points in 14 games this season.