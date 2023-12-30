Andrew Cristall scored three times including the winner as the Rockets edged Calgary 7-6 Saturday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

Statistics don't always tell the whole story at the end of a hockey game.

They did and then some Saturday night at Prospera Place as the Kelowna Rockets and Calgary Hitmen combined for 13 goals and 77 shots.

Yes, it was that kind of game when offence ruled the day, special teams were king and last shot it seemed would win.

Andrew Cristall notched his third career hat trick and the first of this season to lead the Rockets to a 7-6 victory over the visiting Hitmen. He also added an assist for a four-point night.

Captain Gabriel Sztiurc also had a four-point game scoring twice and adding a pair of assists.

Hiroki Gojsic and Michael Cicek also scored during the seven goal uprising.

"It's all for the fans is it now?" joked head coach Kris Mallette talking about the avalanche of goals.

"I thought our game five-on-five was pretty good. I thought our response to the back-and-forth was good.

"At the end of the day we are the ones that had more so I can't take that away from them."

In Friday's 6-4 win over Kamloops, Mallette singled out his bottom six but Saturday, it was the big guns who shone brightest.

"That top six responded really well. Michael Cicek I think you can throw in there as well...real responsible. Hiroki Gojsic had some real strong play.

"A couple of our goals all four guys might have touched the puck, tic-tac-toe, but that's real hard work. You need these types of games...they really came to play today."

Calgary rode a red hot power play to grab a 3-1 lead six minutes into the second, but an great individual effort by Cristall to win a puck battle on the boards then drive the net brought the fans to their feet.

Cicek and Gojsic minutes later put the Rockets up by one.

The teams exchanged goals until, with the score tied 6-6, Cristall completed his hat trick and closed out the scoring.

Again, Cristall came off the wall and beat Ethan Buenaventura from a sharp angle.

It was his second goal from a sharp angle on the evening.

"I am trying to look at the goalie, seeing where his feet are, especially on the third one you kind of see his stick move and one of his legs kind of kicks out," said Cristall.

"I saw a little spot five-hole, so I just threw it there and luckily it went in."

Cristall now has 21 goals on the season.

Tij Iginla, who leads the team with 26 goals has a glorious chance to reach 27, but Buenaventura stoned him on a third period penalty shot.

Both teams scored three times with the man advantage. Kelowna outshot Calgary 40-37.

The Rockets lost the services of defenceman John Babcock in the first period. The 19 year-old defenceman took a hit and didn't return.

Mallette said he was being checked out at the hospital but had no further update.

The Rockets are off until Friday when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings.