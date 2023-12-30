Blazers fall 4-1 to Prince George for final game of 2023

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

Despite an early goal, the Kamloops Blazers eventually fell 4-1 on their second meeting with the Prince George Cougars this season at Sandman Centre.

It was their final game of 2023.

Kai Matthew was the only goal scorer for Kamloops. Carlin Dezainde, Jett Lajoie and Riley Heidt with a pair netted goals for Prince George.

The Blazers came out with a quick goal just over two minutes into the first period. The Cougars followed up with a power play goal to tie the game with 7:25 left in the first, followed by another from Lajoie 55 seconds later.

Heidt claimed a third for the Cougars 4:04 into the second period and sealed the game with a second goal with the Kamloops net empty with 2:07 left in the game.

Prince George goalie Ty Young made 33 saves on 34 shots, earning him the first star of the game. Kamloops netminder Jesse Sanche was also strong in net, stopping 36 of 39 P.G. shots and making him the second star of the game.

The Cougars were able to capitalize on one of their three power-play opportunities while keeping the Blazers scoreless on two chances with a man advantage.

The announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,951.

With another loss, the Blazers fall to 9-22-3-2 for the season, last in the WHL’s Western Conference while the Cougars improve their record to 26-10-0-0 — placing them at the top spot in the WHL.

The Blazers are returning in the new year on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. puck drop at the Sandman Centre against the Edmonton Oil Kings.