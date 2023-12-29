Kelowna Rockets returned home to defeat the Kamloops Blazers 6-4 Saturday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets delighted a crowd of nearly 6,000 upon their return to Prospera Place Friday night.

Playing their first game before the home fans in a month, the Rockets erased a one goal deficit with four unanswered goals in a 6-4 victory over the visiting Kamloops Blazers.

The Blazers jumped on a couple of Kelowna defensive miscues to build a 2-0 first period lead, but a strong start to both the second and third periods propelled the Rockets to the victory.

"I thought we were real tentative in the first period, real slow to support the puck, but as the game credit to the players," said head coach Kris Mallette.

"I'm going to single a line out, Ty Hurley, Trea Johnson and Kayden Longley. Those are the guys that stirred the drink tonight. They hardly played in the first but they were the difference the rest of the game."

Longley scored what proved to be the winning goal, banging home a centering pass from Hurley two minutes into the third. They also finished a combined plus six on the night.

He also heaped praise on defenceman John Babcock who dropped the mitts with Kamloops forward Shea Val Olm early in the game then scored the goal that got the team rolling in the second.

"John Babcock probably had the best game of his career tonight for me. I was really happy with the way we responded and especially in the third period."

Trailing 2-0, Babcock energized the building banging home his third of the season.

"Johnny (Trea Johnson) made a nice pass in the D-zone and I turned on the jets, cut to the middle," said Babcock.

"The shot got blocked but I stuck with it and a little Happy Gilmore into the back of the net."

Marek Rocek tied it on a deflection nearly three minutes later. Dylan Sydor with his second of three on the night restored the one-goal lead before Tij Iginla banged home his 26th to again tie it before the end of the second.

As they did in the second, the Rockets took the play to the Blazers out of the gate in the third and were rewarded with two quick goals.

Ethan Mittelsteadt knuckled home his second of the year after Andrew Cristall did great work behind the net to win a battle for a loose puck.

Longley extended the lead 90 seconds later then Gabriel Szturc inserted the final nail late in the period.

Sydor completed his hat trick to close out the scoring seconds later.

Babcock came up an assist short of a "Gordie Howe" hat trick and, while he admits it would have been cool, he was more concerned with the two points that picking up an assist.

The fight with Van Olm, he says, isn't something that has been brewing but rather something that started Wednesday in Kamloops.

"I had a little conversation with him in Kamloops then in warm ups tonight I asked him if he wanted it and give credit to him, he answered the bell.

Saturday's win again lifts the Rockets record to an even .500, 16-16-2-0 while the Blazers drop to 9-21-3-2.

The Rockets continue their three-game homestand Saturday against the Calgary Hitmen while Kamloops will entertain the BC Division-leading Prince George Cougars.

The 50-50 jackpot Friday paid out $30,122.50. The pot started at $10,000.

It's the second time this season the 50-50 has started at $10,000 and both times the winner's share was over $30,000.