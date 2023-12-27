Ernst stands tall, Blazers hang on for 3-2 win over Rockets

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

Dylan Ernst made 30 saves and withstood an onslaught late in the third period Wednesday at Sandman Centre where the Kamloops Blazers won their second straight, hanging on for a 3-2 victory over the Kelowna Rockets.

Andrew Thomson, Jordan Keller and Dylan Sydor were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Hiroki Gojsic and Gabriel Szturc scored for the Rockets.

The Blazers led 1-0 after 20 minutes and were up 3-0 by the time Gojsic got Kelowna on the board at 7:15 of the second period. Szturc scored late in the third with an extra attacker to cut the lead to one, but that was as close as the visitors would get.

Ernst made 30 saves on 32 shots to earn the win in net. Jari Kykkanen stopped 28 of 31 Kamloops shots in a losing effort.

The Blazers scored once on three power-play opportunities. The Rockets were scoreless on three chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 5,194.

With the win, Kamloops improves to 9-20-3-2 on the season — still last in the WHL’s Western Conference, but the Blazers are now winners of two in a row for the first time since October.

The Rockets move to 15-16-2-0 with the loss. They sit third in the WHL’s B.C. Division.

The two clubs will do it again on Friday in Kelowna. Puck drop is just after 7 p.m. at Prospera Place.