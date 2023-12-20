Kelowna Rockets 50/50 to start at $10,000 following Christmas break

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

Kelowna Rockets fans will have something special to look forward to when the team returns to home ice at Prospera Place following the 2023 Christmas break.

It'll be a full month between home games for the Rockets when they face off against the Kamloops Blazers on Friday, Dec. 29. To help bring people into the building, the team has announced the 50/50 jackpot will start at $10,000.

Through their lengthly road trip that's seen pitstops in Vancouver, Seattle, Regina, Moose Jaw, Brandon, Prince Albert and Saskatoon, the Rockets have won five-of-seven, making their way back to an even record of 15-15-2.

This hard-fought effort back to a 50 per cent winning percentage should be enough to get avid fans back in the building, but the $10,000 50/50 is a nice addition following what can be an expensive month for Christmas shoppers.

Ticket sales for the one-night only jackpot are available in advance through the Rockets 50/50 website, and at the time of this publication the jackpot has already reached $10,875.

You can purchase 3 tickets for $5, 10 tickets for $10 or 40 tickets for $20.