Kelowna hockey player gets nod to play in top prospects game

Photo: WHL

Kelowna's very own Ryder Ritchie has been named to the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

It was first announced by the Prince Albert Raiders hockey club that the 17-year-old forward would be headed to Moncton, New Brunswick in January next month to take part in the big game.

“It felt good to find out. It was one of my goals coming into this season to be a part of the top prospects game, and it’s definitely an honour," said Ritchie.

Despite the Raiders sophomore already notching 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) through 34 regular season games, Ritchie has described his season as a step back and expects more out of himself as the season moves along.

“It’s been an up and down year. I feel like I started off pretty well and then I had that little stretch there (where it wasn’t going well). I think I’ve still been creating and getting a lot of chances, they just haven’t been going in the net," said Ritchie.

"The numbers aren’t there right now, but if I continue playing harder all of that will come. I’m just looking forward to re-energizing at home and coming back out and having a massive second half.”

The young forward is projected to be drafted in the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

His dream could be just one year away from becoming a reality, and he's not wasting any time rounding out his game ahead of the draft.

Ryder is attempting to follow in the footsteps of his father Byron Ritchie, who played 332 games in National Hockey League splitting time between the Carolina Hurricanes, the Florida Panthers, the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks.