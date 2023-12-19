Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla named WHL player of the week

Photo: WHL

A member of the Kelowna Rockets has been named the Western Hockey League's player of the week.

Forward Tig Iginla had the hot hand in hockey last week and managed to register nine points (three goals, six assists) through Dec. 11 to 17.

The son of former NHL legend Jerome Iginla has put up more than two points per game across that span (2.25), and continues to help the team through their extensive road trip through the prairies.

Despite putting up nine points in his previous four outings, the young forward is actually riding a six-game point streak that consists of five goals and six assists for a total of 11 points.

Iginla was also named a participant in the CHL/NHL top prospects game at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, happening on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

The Rockets went 3-1 through Iginla's significant week of play and will be making another stop in Kamloops after Christmas before returning home to Prospera Place.

You can catch the Rockets on home ice Dec. 28.