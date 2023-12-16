Kelowna Rockets hit the Christmas break off a very successful 5-2 road swing

Photo: Saskatoon Blades

It's going to be a very happy bus ride home for the Kelowna Rockets as they head back to the Okanagan with eight of a possible 10 points from a tough East Division road trip.

The Rockets concluded the five game in eight day trip with a 5-4 overtime win over the Eastern Conference-leading Saskatoon Blades.

Marek Rocak, who seems to only score clutch goals did it again Saturday night forcing overtime with just 17.9 seconds left in regulation.

With the Rockets forechecking along the end boards, Rocak snuck in from the right point and was in a perfect spot to take Andrew Cristall's pass and send it between a defender's legs and into the top corner.

It was the Czechia native's sixth of the season.

Fellow countryman Gabriel Szturc settled it 1:18 into overtime.

Szturc picked up his own rebound, circled in the offensive zone, used a defenceman as a screen and snapped a shot over the outstretched glove of Blades goaltender Austin Elliott.

Rocak also assisted on that goal.

Luke Schelter playing his fourth game with the Rockets since being acquired from Portland, Caden Price and Tij Iginla also scored for the Rockets.

Cristall, who ran his point streak to 12 games, picked up a pair of assists, although replays clearly show he should get an assist on Rocak's typing goal.

The Blades were one for six with the man advantage while the Rockets failed to score on their lone opportunity and, it was that power play that almost cost them a victory.

With the game tied 3-3 the Rockets went to the power play with less that six minutes left in regulation with a good chance to take the lead, but it was Tyler Parr who scored shorthanded to give the Blades the lead until Rocak stole victory from their grasp.

Former Rocket Trevor Wong, playing his final game against his former team, had two assists on the evening.

The Rockets head to the Christmas break 15-15-2-0, third in the BC Division and tied for seventh in the Western Conference.

They are off now until after Christmas when they begin a home-and-home with the Kamloops Blazers. The teams meet in Kamloops Dec. 27 then back at Prospera Place two nights later.