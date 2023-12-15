Kelowna Rockets notch third win on long prairie road trip

Photo: Mark Peterson

The Kelowna guaranteed they will return home with a winning record on their seven game road odyssey.

The Rockets improved to 4-2 on the trip and 3-1 on the Prairies with a 4-3 victory Friday night in Prince Albert.

Tij Iginla scored his team-leading 24th of the season with 21.7 seconds left in regulation time to snap a 3-3 tie and send the Rockets to their third win through the East Division.

With time running out and overtime looming, Iginla tried a wrap around that was stuffed by Raiders goaltender Max Hildrbrand.

Finding himself at the top of the crease, Iginla spotted the loose puck, dove to the ice and knifed the puck past Hildebrand for the game winner.

Iginla also picked up a pair of assists in the contest.

Max Graham, Marcus Pacheco on a power play and Ethan Neutens also scored for the Rockets while Andrew Cristall picked up an assist to extend his point streak to 12 games.

The Rockets never trailed in the game, leading 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2. But, every time they took the lead the Raiders found the equalizer.

Graham opened the scoring, tipping home a perfectly placed pass from Iginla.

With the score tied at 1-1 and the Rockets enjoying the man advantage it was Iginla again who got the play started, circling the right faceoff circle before letting goal a shot tipped in by Pacheco at the side of the net.

Again tied at 2-2, it was Neutens who again staked the Rockets to a one goal lead. With John Babcock pinching into the offensive corner, Neutens assumed his position at the left point and sent a wrist shot that seemed to hit something before beating Hildebrand.

Jari Kykkanen picked up the victory, turning aside 20 of 23 shots he faced.

Max Graham didn't finish the game. With less than eight minutes left, Graham found himself engaged in a fight with Justice Christensen after a kneeing incident.

Graham was also assessed a major penalty for kneeing on the play and a game misconduct.

The Rockets close out the long road trip in Saskatoon Saturday.

The players head home for Christmas following the game.

They return from the break to face the Kamloops Blazers for the first time this season. The teams play in Kamloops Dec. 27 then back at Prospera Place Dec. 29.