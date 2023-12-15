Blazers overpower Warriors, snap losing streak in last game before Christmas

Photo: Nick Pettigrew The Kamloops Blazers celebrate a win Friday in Moose Jaw. The Blazers beat the Warriors 5-3 to snap a six-game losing streak.

Ashton Ferster and Shea Van Olm combined for six points Friday in Moose Jaw as the Kamloops Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Warriors.

Kai Matthew, Ferster (2), Jordan Keller and Van Olm were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Atley Calvert (2) and Pavel McKenzie scored for the Warriors.

The game was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes, then the Blazers broke it open in the second with goals from Ferster and Keller. Moose Jaw scored twice in the third to get within a goal, but the Blazers answered back both times.

Dylan Ernst was sharp in net for the Blazers, stopping 39 of 42 shots. Moose Jaw’s Dimitri Fortin made 39 saves on 43 shots.

The Blazers scored twice on three power-play opportunities, while the Warriors scored once on two chances.

Announced attendance at the Moose Jaw Events Centre was 2,643.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 8-20-3-2 on the season, still last in the WHL’s Western Conference. The loss moves the Warriors to 17-14-0-2.

After some time off for Christmas, the Blazers will be back in action on Dec. 27 when the Kelowna Rockets (13-15-2-0) visit Sandman Centre for the first game of the season between the Interior rivals.