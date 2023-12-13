Kelowna Rockets drop first game on East Division road trip in Brandon

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Kelowna Rockets saw their three game winning streak come to an end Wednesday night in Brandon.

Former Rocket Nolan Flamond had a goal and an assist to lead the Wheat Kings to a 6-3 win.

The loss also dropped the Rockets record to 2-1 on the five game East Division road trip.

The game was tied 1-1 after 20 before the Wheat Kings broke it open with three in the second for a 4-2 lead after 40.

Marek Rocak cut the deficit to one early in the third but goals from Jayden Wiens and Luke Shipley sent the Wheat Kings on to victory.

Trailing 1-0 with seven minutes left, Tij Iginla notched his 23rd of the season beating Carson Bjarnason on a wraparound.

But it was the Wheat Kings who took control of the game with goals from Tre Fouquette and Roger McQueen 30 seconds apart early in the second.

Andrew Cristall who extended his point streak to 11 with an assist on Iginla's first period goal got one himself to cut the deficit in half just 13 seconds after McQueen has made it 3-1.

Gabriel Szturc intercepted a clearing attempt and threw the puck to the side of the net for Cristall to tip home.

Flamond, the game's first star restored the two-goal lead before the end of the period.

Rocak wired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle to again pull the Rockets to within one, but that's as close as they would get.

Brandon outshot Kelowna 35-19 over the course of the game including 23-11 over the decisive final 40 minutes.

Wednesday was a homecoming of sorts for four players who have changed jersey's over the past 11 months.

Flamond and Jackson DeSouza got the best of the Rockets who sported former Wheat Kings Trae Johnson and Kayden Sadhra-Kang.

DeSouza didn't hit the scoresheet but he did lead the Wheat Kings with five shots.

The Rockets conclude their road trip Friday in Prince Albert and Saturday in Saskatoon before breaking for the Christmas holiday.