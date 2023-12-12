Andrew Cristall scored both goals in 2-1 win over Moose Jaw

Photo: Contributed

Surprise, surprise, the Kelowna Rockets were involved in another one goal game.

Nearly half their 29 games this season have been decided by one goal, including Tuesday's 2-1 win in Moose Jaw.

It was their fifth win in 13 one goal game including two straight to open this five-game Eastern Division road trip.

Andrew Cristall provided all the offence the Rockets would need, scoring his 16th and 17th while Jake Pilon slammed the door at the other end turning aside 32 shots to earn the win.

Cristall opened the scoring eight minutes in grabbing a bouncing puck and lifting it over a fallen Jackson Unger in the Warriors net.

The Warriors tied it in the second before Cristall scored the winner with eight minutes left in regulation time.

Pilon shut the door the rest of the way.

The Warriors, who had scored the fifth most goals in the league heading in were without their top three scorers.

Jagger Firkus, Brayden Yager and defenceman Denton Mateychuk are all at Canada's selection camp for the World Junior Hockey Championships.

The Rockets pre-game road trip continues with games Wednesday in Brandon, Friday in Prince Albert and Saturday in Saskatoon.