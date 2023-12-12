Blazers fall 3-1 to Blades in Saskatoon, extend losing streak to five

Photo: Mark Peterson/Prince Albert Raiders

It was too little way too late for the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday in Prince Albert, where they extended their losing streak to five with a 3-1 loss to the Raiders.

Jordan Keller scored the lone goal for the Blazers. Luke Moroz, Eric Johnston and Sloan Stanick scored for the Raiders.

The Blazers surrendered goals early in each period and were down 3-0 by the time Keller beat Prince Albert goalie Max Hildebrand with 67 seconds remaining.

Hildebrand stopped 37 of 38 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net. Dylan Ernst made 30 saves on 33 shots in a losing effort.

The Blazers were scoreless on five power-play opportunities. The Raiders scored once on five chances.

Announced attendance at Art Hauser Centre was 2,118.

With the loss, the Blazers fall to 7-19-3-2 on the season — last in the WHL’s Western Conference and two points ahead of the Edmonton Oil Kings (8-19-0-1), who currently sit in the league basement.

The win moves the Raiders to 17-14-0-2. They sit fourth in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

The Blazers are back in action on Wednesday in Saskatoon, where they will take on the red-hot Blades (22-8-1-0), the top team in the WHL. After that, a game Friday against the Warriors (17-13-0-2) in Moose Jaw will close out the club’s pre-Christmas schedule.

Their next home game will be on Dec. 27, when the Kelowna Rockets (13-14-2-0) visit Sandman Centre for the first game of the season between the Interior rivals.