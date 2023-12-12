Kelowna Rockets Ty Hurley performs life-saving CPR after pulling man from hotel pool

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

Kelowna Rockets forward Ty Hurley knows what to do when the game is on the line, and apparently, he also knows what to do when somebody's life is in jeopardy.

While on a road trip with the Rockets hockey club, the 19 year old was waiting for teammates in their hotel lobby in Strathmore, Alberta on Dec. 7 when something caught his eye from the hotel's pool area.

A fully clothed man had submerged himself below the surface of the water for an extended period of time and was not coming up for air. That's when the young hockey player's instincts kicked in and he decided it was time for someone to jump into action.

He rushed over to the pool and pulled the man out of the water.

“I decided I’ve got to do something here. This isn’t right. I took off my shirt and leaned over the edge (of the pool) and grabbed him by his shoulders and ripped him out of the water. He was probably under there for at least 30 or 40 seconds. I got him out of there, flipped him on his back. It was pretty scary," said Hurley.

By the time Hurley had pulled the man out of the water to check if he was OK, the man was unconscious and not breathing. Having taken a life-saving course in the past, the young man was familiar with CPR but had never performed chest compressions on a person.

“You’re not really thinking about anything but the situation. Your mind is cleared out and you’re acting in the moment. After 15-20 compressions, he started breathing all of a sudden. That was a relief.”

According to Hurley and his teammate Ethan Neutens, who also aided in helping the man, his pulse was weak and his hands had no colour.

“We were just hoping the guy was alright, hoping he comes out of it on two feet,” said Neutens.

The man was later taken away by ambulance and the Alberta Health Services have since confirmed that the man was in stable, non-life-threatening condition when taken to hospital.

After this close-call incident, Hurley and his teammates are encouraging people to sign up for a life-saving course.

“I think it’s great for everyone to do that just in case. You just never know what situations you may come across," said Hurley.