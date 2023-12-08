Blazers open eastern swing with 6-4 loss to Pats in Regina

Photo: Regina Pats

Jordan Keller scored twice but it was the Regina Pats who came out on top Friday in the Queen City, where the Kamloops Blazers opened up their five-game eastern swing with a 6-4 loss.

Andrew Thomson, Keller (2) and Connor Levis scored for the Blazers. Logan Peskett, Jaxsin Vaughan, Tye Spencer, Brayden Barnett, Borya Valis and Tanner Howe were the goal scorers for the Pats.

The Blazers were down 2-0 by the time Thomson got them on the board two minutes into the second period. Keller tied the game three minutes later, but the Pats responded with three consecutive goals to put the game out of reach.

Dylan Ernst made 25 saves on 30 shots in a losing effort. Kelton Pyne stopped28 of 32 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

The Blazers scored once on three power-play opportunities while the Pats scored once on two chances.

Announced attendance at Brandt Centre was 3,037.

With the loss, the Blazers fall to 7-17-3-2 on the season, still last in the WHL’s Western Conference. The win moved the Pats to 12-15-1-1, second-last in the Eastern Conference.

The Blazers will head east to Brandon to take on the Wheat Kings (13-11-4-1) on Saturday. The road trip will then take them to Prince Albert on Tuesday, Saskatoon on Wednesday and Moose Jaw on Friday.

Their next home game will be on Dec. 27, when the Kelowna Rockets visit Sandman Centre for the first game of the season between the Interior rivals.