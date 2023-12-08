Kelowna-born Tyson Judnauth acquired by the Portland Winterhawks

Photo: Portland Winterhawks

Kelowna's Tyson Jugnauth is taking his talents to the Western Hockey League to play for the Portland Winterhawks.

His rights were acquired by the team on Wednesday after the Seattle Kraken prospect was involved in a trade that sent multiple draft picks to the Kamloops Blazers, opening the door for Jugnauth — who was playing in the NCAA at the time — to leave the University of Wisconsin and make the jump to the WHL.

“I’ve been watching him since he was 15 years old and immediately recognized him as a defenceman that plays the Portland style. We're thrilled to welcome him and his family into our organization,” said Mike Johnston, Winterhawks president, coach and manager.

In the past, the defenceman played two full seasons with the the West Kelowna Warriors, earning the honours of being named the BCHL's best defensive player for 2021-22. That same year Judnauth notched 50 points in 52 games.

While playing hockey in Wisconsin last season, Jugnauth managed to put up 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) through 32 games.

The 19-year-old is expected to lace up the skates for the Winterhawks in the coming days.