Royals too much for Blazers in Sandman Centre matinee

A pair of goals from Connor Levis was not enough Sunday for the Kamloops Blazers, who were doubled up 6-3 by the Victoria Royals in an afternoon matinee at Sandman Centre.

Levis (2) and Kai Matthew were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Justin Kipkie (2), Tanner Scott, Reggie Newman, Escalus Burlock and Austin Zemlak scored for the Royals.

The Blazers were trailing 3-0 by the time Levis got them on the board at 6:18 of the second period. They then surrendered another three before Levis and Matthew scored late to cut down the Royals’ lead.

Matthew’s goal was his first in the WHL.

Newman, a Kamloops product, finished the game with a goal and an assist.

Jesse Sanche started in net for the Blazers, but was yanked late in the second period after surrendering five goals on 22 shots. Dylan Ernst made three saves on four shots in relief.

The Blazers scored once on five power-play opportunities. The Royals scored once on two chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,903.

With the loss, the Blazers fall to 7-16-3-2 on the season — still last in the WHL’s Western Conference. The win moves the Royals to 16-11-0-2, good for second in the B.C. Division.

The afternoon affair was the Blazers’ final home game before Christmas. They will hit the road for a five-game, eight-day road trip to Saskatchewan and Manitoba, starting on Friday night against the Pats (11-15-1-1) in Regina.

Their next home game will be on Dec. 27, when the Kelowna Rockets visit Sandman Centre for the first game of the season between the Interior rivals.