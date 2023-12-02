Seattle scored twice in the third to edge the Rockets 3-2

Photo: Brian Liesse

The Kelowna Rockets were unable to protect a one-goal third period while falling 3-2 to the hometown Seattle Thunderbirds Saturday night.

It was the second game of eight straight away from home for the Rockets who will leave for a five-game pre-Christmas East Division road trip later this week.

The Rockets led 2-1 after 40 minutes on goals from former T-Birds Tij Iginla and Ethan Mittelsteadt.

But, goals from Luca Hauf and Sam Popowich three minutes apart in the third propelled the T-Birds to the come-from-behind win.

Gracyn Sawchyn opened the scoring for the T-Birds but Iginla tied the game at one before the period was out.

Andrew Cristall lifted the puck into the Seattle end by defenceman Hyde Davidson was unable to control the bouncing puck allowing Iginla to grab it and deked Scott Ratzlaf to the forehand for his 20th of the season.

Captain Gabriel Szturc picked up his 100th career assist on the play.

Mittelsteadt gave the Rockets their first lead of the night on a power play midway through the second sending a one-timer past Ratzlaf from the top of the right circle.

Two goals in the third lifted the T-Birds to the victory and put an end to the Rockets three-game winning streak.

The Rockets eastern road swing begins next Saturday night in Regina.