Kelowna Rockets have dealt veteran blueliner Jackson DeSouza

Photo: Brandon Wheat Kings Kayden Sahdra-Kang

Veteran defenceman Jackson DeSouza has been granted his wish.

The overage defenceman, who has not dressed the last six games since requesting a trade, has been dealt to the Brandon Wheat Kings.

In exchange, the Rockets receive overage defenceman Kayden Sadhra-Kang.

"A veteran in the league, Sadhra-Kang will provide additional leadership to our younger defencemen," said Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton.

"Jackson asked to be moved. It took a while but we were able to accommodate his request.

"We thank him for his time as a Rocket and wish him all the best moving forward."

Sadhra-Kang has recorded a goal and six assists, a plus 6 rating and 30 penalty minutes while suiting up for all 27 Wheat King games this season.

During his career the 6'4, 208-pound Sadhra-Kang has amassed 41 points and 110 penalty minutes in 158 games over four seasons.

In 15 games this season DeSouza posted a goal and seven assists and 31 penalty minutes.

Sadhra-Kang is expected to join the Rockets this weekend when they kick off seven straight on the road Friday in Vancouver.