Kelowna Rockets host Wenatchee in their final home game before Christmas

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Kelowna Rockets will take to the ice at Prospera Place for the final time before the Christmas break when they entertain the Wenatchee Wild Wednesday.

Following the game, the Rockets will hit the road for seven straight including their traditional prairie road swing through the Eastern Division.

The Rockets come into Wednesday's game winners of two of their last three including two straight on home ice.

The Wild meantime are 13-2-1 over their last 16 to move into top spot in the US Division, a point better than the Everett Silvertips.

Wednesday marks the third meeting between the Rockets and the Wild who relocated from Winnipeg during the off season.

The teams split their first two encounters, the Rockets winning 5-3 on home ice while the Wild shutout Kelowna 4-0 in Wenatchee.

The Rockets welcomed Andrew Cristall back to the lineup in Saturday's 4-2 win over Seattle. Cristall had two goals and an assist in his return after missing five games with an upper body injury.

He continues to lead the team with 35 points including a team-high 22 assists.

The Wild are led by Arizona first round draft choice Conor Geekie with 14 goals and 36 points and Graham Sward who leads all WHL defencemen with 33 points including 28 helpers.

Following the Christmas break the Rockets will return to face the Kamloops Blazers for the first time this season.

The teams meet Dec. 27 in Kamloops and Dec. 29 back at Prospera Place.