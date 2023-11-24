Blazers snap three-game losing streak with 6-3 win over Giants

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

Nathan Behm and Shea Van Olm scored two goals apiece to help the Kamloops Blazers snap a three-game losing streak Friday to start the post-Fraser Minten era off on the right foot with a 6-3 win over the Vancouver Giants.

Harrison Brunicke, Van Olm (2), Behm (2) and Andrew Thomson were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Cameron Schmidt, Kyran Gronick and Tyler Thorpe scored for the Giants.

Brunicke opened the scoring for the Blazers six minutes into the game, but Vancouver scored three times in the second half of the first period to take a two-goal lead into the first intermission.

Van Olm, Behm and Thomson scored in the second period to put the Blazers up, and Behm iced it with his second of the game 2:24 into the third. Van Olm scored his second of the night on an empty Vancouver net with 47 seconds remaining.

Dylan Ernst made 20 saves on 23 shots to earn the win in net. Brett Mirwald stopped 33 of 38 Kamloops shots in the loss.

The Blazers scored twice on four power-play opportunities. The Giants were scoreless on two chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,123.

The win moves the Blazers to 6-13-2-2 on the season, still dead last in the WHL’s Western Conference. With the loss, the Giants fall to 8-13-2-0.

Minten, the Blazers captain, was traded on Friday to the Saskatoon Blades in a WHL blockbuster. In return, the Blazers receive Kamloops product Jordan Keller and three draft picks — two first-rounders and a fourth. Keller suited up on Friday and assisted on Van Olm's first goal.

The Blazers are back in action on home ice on Saturday, when the Everett Silvertips (14-9-1-0) visit for a 6 p.m. face off.