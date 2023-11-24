Blazers send Minten to Saskatoon in exchange for picks, Kamloops product

Photo: Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants Fraser Minten celebrating a goal during the 2022-2023 WHL season.

The Kamloops Blazers have traded their captain to recoup some of the draft picks they gave up last year, as well as a forward with Kamloops roots.

Fraser Minten was traded Friday to the Saskatoon Blades. In exchange, the Blazers will receive 18-year-old Kamloops product Jordan Keller as well as three draft picks — first-round selections in 2024 and 2025, plus a fourth-round pick in 2024.

“Fraser’s character, work ethic and leadership qualities have made a lasting impact throughout the organization in his four seasons with the Kamloops Blazers,” head coach and GM Shaun Clouston said in a news release.

“We have been fortunate to watch Fraser embrace opportunity, challenge himself every day and go after his dream of becoming a professional hockey player.”

Minten, who is from Vancouver, started the 2023-2024 season in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was named Blazers captain upon his return to Kamloops.

Minten has 10 points in seven games this season with the Blazers, including a three-point night on Wednesday in a loss to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Keller is a second-generation Blazers. His dad played for the club from 1992 to 1996. He has five goals and three assists through 23 games this season for Saskatoon. Last year, he put up 30 points in 66 games.

“We are very excited to add Jordan to our team,” Clouston said.

“Jordan is a smart, skilled hockey player that has passion and commitment to the game.”

The Blazers are home this weekend for games against the Vancouver Giants on Friday and the Everett Silvertips on Saturday.