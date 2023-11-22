Rockets shut out 2-0 Wednesday in Seattle

Photo: Paige Bednorz

The Kelowna Rockets were unable to build upon Tuesday night's slump-busting win.

Twenty-four hours after snapping a nine-game losing streak the Rockets were back at it Wednesday night in Seattle.

The T-Birds smothered the Rockets much of the night, letting an early second period goal stand much of the way in a 2-0 victory over the Rockets.

After a scoreless first the Rockets found themselves in all sorts of penalty trouble in the second as they were forced to kill off three minor penalties and a five-minute major to former T-Bird Ethan Mittelsteadt who was sent to the showers for cross checking.

The T-Birds made them pay when Eric Alarie put home his eighth on the power play.

The Rockets were unable to get anything going the rest of the period while killing off nine minutes in penalties.

Kelowna got two power play chances in the third but the struggling power play was unable to capitalize.

Simon Lovsin sealed the win into an empty net.

Jari Kykkanen was again solid, stopping 35 of 36 shots directed his way.

The Rockets head home to host the same T-Birds Saturday at Prospera Place.

The game is the Rockets annual Teddy Bear Toss night.