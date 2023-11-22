Strong showing from Minten not enough as Blazers fall 7-3 to Hurricanes

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Fraser Minten scored twice and had an assist on Wednesday at Sandman Centre where the Kamloops Blazers fell 7-3 to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Minten (2) and Logan Bairos were the scorers for the Blazers. Brayden Edwards (2), Leo Braillard, Kooper Gizowski, Logan Wormald, Tyson Zimmer and Miguel Marques scored for the Hurricanes.

The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes before a seven-goal second period saw Lethbridge jump out to a 6-3 lead. Marques iced it with a power-play goal for the Hurricanes midway through the third.

Goaltending duties were split for the Blazers, who saw starter Dylan Ernst chased from the net after surrendering two goals in 24 seconds in the second period.

Ernst made 16 saves on 20 shots and Sanche stopped 11 of 14 in relief. Brady Smith stopped 32 of 35 Kamloops shots to earn the win for the Hurricanes.

Minten finished the night with two goals and an assist. He had a game-high seven shots on goal and won 14 of 25 draws.

The Blazers, who are now losers of three straight, scored twice on four power-play opportunities. The Hurricanes scored twice on five chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,476.

With the loss, the Blazers fall to 5-13-2-2 — last place in the WHL’s Western Conference. The win improves the Hurricanes to 13-9-2-0.

The Blazers will stay home for a pair this weekend, welcoming the Vancouver Giants (8-12-2-0) to Sandman Centre on Friday night and the Everett Silvertips (13-9-1-0) on Saturday.