Kelowna Rockets snap long losing streak beating Lethbridge 4-1

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Tij Iginla scores the winning goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win

The 2023-2024 Kelowna Rockets will ensure they won't become a dubious footnote in Rockets lore.

The Rockets Tuesday snapped a long nine game losing streak with a convincing 4-1 victory before 3,655 relieved fans at Prospera Place.

It was their first win since a 6-3 win over the Victoria Royals back on Oct. 25.

Will Munro who slid onto a line with captain Gabriel Szturc doubled his career point output with a pair of assists to lead the Rockets to the victory.

After a scoreless first the Rockets finally broke the ice eight minutes into the second. Munro did all the work on the opening stealing the puck along the boards before spotting Szturc high in the slot.

His quick shot beat Harrison Meneghin for his 10th of the season.

The visitors tied it five minutes into the second when Logan Wormald beat Jari Kykkanen five-hole on a penalty shot. Then penalty shot was awarded when Wormald was tripped up on a breakaway.

But the Rockets on this night didn't crack. Munro led a three-man attack 10 minutes into the final frame culminating with Tij Iginla's team-leading 18th from the top of the left circle.

Marcus Pacheco gave the Rockets some breathing room with his first on a power play in just his third game after returning from a lengthy injury.

Price salted it away into the empty net.

Szturc had a pair of assists to go along with his goal while Iginla also had a helper.

Kykkanen turned away 34 shots to earn the victory.

"Jari Kykkanen, man was he good," said assistant coach Josh MacNevin about the key to Tuesday's victory.

"When we made those little mistakes he was right there. He was great, it was great to see.

"When Yari is playing well everything gets a little easier and guys know if they do make mistakes he's right there backing them up."

The Rockets will look to build on Tuesday's win when they travel down to Seattle to face the T-Birds Wednesday.

Kelowna will host the same Thunderbirds Saturday in the Rockets annual Teddy Bear Toss night.