Kelowna Rockets host Lethbridge Tuesday looking to avoid a dubious record

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

There are some records teams cherish and others they would just as soon avoid.

The Kelowna Rockets find themselves on the cusp of the latter.

The Rockets head into Tuesday's home tilt at Prospera Place on a historic run of nine straight defeats, a run that equals the franchise futility record set during the 2006-2007 season.

They had a chance to end the streak at eight Saturday, but gave up the final four goals in a 5-4 defeat at the hands of the league-leading Prince George Cougars.

Tuesday's game marks the first visit by the Hurricanes since the 2019-2020 season.

Lethbridge is making their third stop on a five-game BC Division road trip after starting with wins in Victoria (8-3) and Vancouver (4-3 in OT).

Rockets leading scorer Andrew Cristall remains listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury. He has missed the last two game and his availability for Tuesday is not known.

Following Tuesday's game the Rockets will hit the road for Seattle and a Wednesday date with the Thunderbirds.

The Rockets and T-Birds will renew acquaintances Saturday at Prospera Place for Teddy Bear Toss night.