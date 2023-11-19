Blazers run into hot goalie, drop 3-2 shootout decision in Spokane

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

A short-handed goal in the third period proved costly Sunday for the Kamloops Blazers, who fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Chiefs in Spokane.

Andrew Thomson and Emmitt Finnie were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Cameron Parr and Conner Roulette scored for the Chiefs.

The Blazers led 2-1 after 40 minutes before Roulette tied it with a short-handed marker at 13:43 of the third period. A back-and-forth overtime settled nothing and Spokane goaltender Dawson Cowan was perfect in the shootout to seal the win for the Chiefs.

Both goalies were sharp throughout the game. Cowan and Dylan Ernst each stopped 32 of the 34 shots they saw.

The Blazers scored once on five power-play opportunities while the Chiefs were scoreless on four chances.

Announced attendance at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena was 3,863.

With the shootout loss, the Blazers move to 5-12-2-2 on thee season, at the bottom of the WHL's B.C. Division standings. The win improves the Chiefs to 8-8-2-0. They are the cellar dwellers in the U.S. Division.

The Blazers will return to Sandman Centre for a three-game home stand beginning Wednesday, when the Lethbridge Hurricanes (12-8-2-0) pay a visit. Puck drop is 7 p.m.