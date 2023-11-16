Kelowna Rockets deal forward Logan Peskett to Regina for two draft picks

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Kelowna Rockets and Regina Pats completed a minor deal Thursday.

The Rockets sent forward Logan Peskett to the Pats in exchange for a pair of bantam draft choices.

In return for the 17-year-old Peskett, the Rockets will receive a fifth round pick in 2025 and a seventh round selection in 2027.

“We’d like to thank Logan for his time as a Rocket,” said Rockets president and general manager, Bruce Hamilton.

“Hopefully this move allows him to get into the lineup on a more regular basis.”

Peskett had one goal and 11 penalty minutes in 14 games this season. In 54 games over two seasons, Peskett registered six points and 39 penalty minutes.

The Rockets selected Peskett in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.