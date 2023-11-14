Swift Current Broncos suspend coach indefinitely

Photo: Swift Current Broncos

The Swift Current Broncos have suspended their head coach Devan Praught indefinitely.

The suspension, announced by club GM Chad Leslie Tuesday, centered around an alleged violation of the league's standards of conduct.

The WHL security network is reviewing the matter.

Praught is the second WHL coach to be suspended for violating the league standards of conduct policy.

Wenatchee Wild head coach Kevin Constantine was eventually handed an indefinite suspension by the league after it was concluded he made "derogatory comments of a discriminatory nature."

The Wild eventually fired Constantine.

The alleged involving Praught is said to have occurred on the ice during a Broncos practice yesterday.

The exact nature of the incident has not been revealed.

"The WHL and the Broncos are committed to holding players and staff to the highest standards of conduct both on and off the ice," the Broncos said in a brief news release.

Praught is in his third season as head coach of the Broncos.

Assistant coach Taras McEwen will take over behind the bench until further notice.