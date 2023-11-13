Kelowna Rockets squandered a quick start in a 3-2 overtime loss in Victoria

Photo: Kevin Light

Great start - no finish.

That was the story of the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 overtime loss to the Royals in Victoria Monday afternoon.

Despite a single point, the game goes into the books as the Rockets seventh straight defeat.

The Rockets led 2-0 on goals 61 seconds apart midway through the first period but didn't do much after that.

Justin Kipkie scored all three goals for the Royals, a natural hat trick including the game winner on a power play 2:24 into three-on-three sudden death overtime.

Kipkie blasted a one-timer past Jake Pilon on a backdoor pass from the right circle to close out the come-from-behind victory.

You've really got to want it and they wanted it said Rockets assistant coach Josh MacNevin during the post game radio broadcast.

"We're working hard but I want to see the guys that really want it," said MacNevin.

"We're saying the right things but actions say something different."

He says change has to come from inside the room.

This one should sting added MacNevin saying the single point is not good enough...especially against a division rival.

Tij Iginla snapped a six game point drought with his 14th of the season 10:07 into the game. Iginla took a smart touch pass from Marcus Pacheco at centre and used a defenceman as a screen to beat Braden Holt from the slot.

Just 61 seconds later Gabriel Szturc doubled the lead finishing off a three-way passing play after Andrew Cristall intercepted a clearing attempt inside the Victoria blueline.

The Rockets had chances to increase the lead on the power play but were unable to cash in on their six opportunities.

Kipkie cut into the lead 16 minutes into the second when his shot from the point deflected off something in front and past Jake Pilon.

He tied it with less than five minutes to go in regulation time beating Pilon from the right circle off the rush.

Pilon stopped 21 shots while making his fourth straight start in place of the injured Jari Kykkanen. Kykkanen did serve as the backup Monday indicating he could be ready to go for Tuesday's rematch.

Pacheco, who drew an assist of the opening goal was making his season debut after missing the first 18 games with a lower body injury suffered in training camp.

Andrew Cristall, who sat out Friday's loss in Everett after after taking a puck high in the previous game was injured again Monday.

Cristall didn't come out for the third period or overtime with an undisclosed injury.

The Rockets face the Royals again Tuesday in Victoria before returning home to host the BC Division leading Prince George Cougars Saturday.