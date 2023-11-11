Sydor hat trick not enough as Chiefs double up Blazers 6-3

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

A Dylan Sydor hat trick wasn’t enough Saturday for the Kamloops Blazers, who were doubled up 6-3 by the Chiefs in Spokane.

Sydor did all the scoring for Kamloops. Owen Martin (2), Berkly Catton (2), Conner Roulette and Chase Bertholet were the goal scorers for Spokane.

The Chiefs took a 3-1 lead into the third period, when Sydor scored twice to tie the game. But the Chiefs answered right back with two of their own before Bertholet iced it with an empty-netter late.

Jesse Sanche made 34 saves on 39 Spokane shots while Cooper Michaluk stopped 27 of 30 Kamloops shots.

The Blazers scored twice on four power-play opportunities while the Chiefs scored once on three chances.

Announced attendance at Veterans Memorial Arena was 10,366.

With the loss, the Blazers drop to 5-12-2-1 on the season. The Chiefs improve to 7-7-2 with the win.

The Blazers will be back in action next Sunday, taking on the same Chiefs back in Spokane. Their next home game will be Nov. 22, when the Lethbridge Hurricanes are slated to visit Sandman Centre.