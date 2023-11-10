Kelowna Rockets continue to struggle to score in 2-1 defeat in Everett

Photo: Evan Morud

Earlier this season the Kelowna Rockets were able to outscore their problems.

And seemingly score at will.

Over the course of a losing streak that has now reached a half dozen what were 6-5 and 5-4 wins have turned into 2-1 and 3-1 defeats.

Over the course of their six-game losing streak, the Rockets have scored just 11 times with eight of those coming in 8-5 and 4-3 losses.

The latest setback, a 2-1 loss in Everett.

Jake Pilon, filling in for injured starter Jari Kykkanen, turned in a third solid performance in a losing cause. He stopped 37 of 39 shots in the defeat.

Austin Roest got the Silvertips on the board 12 minutes in when he broke in all alone and beat Pilon on the backhand.

Ben Hemmerling notched what proved to be the game winner in the third, driving to the net off the left wing and tucking the puck past Pilon.

Hiroki Gojsic spoiled Tyler Palmer's shutout bid banging home a rebound with 31.7 seconds left and Pilon on the bench for an extra attacker.

Palmer turned aside the other 22 shots he faced.

Andrew Cristall, who took a puck high during Tuesday's loss in Tri-City did not dress Friday.

Marcus Pacheco, out since suffering an injury in training camp took the pre-game skate but did not dress.

The Rockets look to turn things around in Victoria when they face the Royals in the first of back-to-back games Monday afternoon.

The two teams faceoff again Tuesday night in the provincial capital.