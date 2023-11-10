Ernst pitches shutout as Blazers beat Americans for first road win of season

Photo: Kamloops Blazers Dylan Ernst was perfect on 29 shots on Friday in Kennewick, Wash., where the Kamloops Blazers beat the Tri-City Americans 3-0.

Dylan Ernst was perfect in net Friday in Kennewick, Wash., as the Kamloops Blazers blanked the Tri-City Americans to earn their first road win and first shutout of the season.

Samuel Borschowa, Matteo Koci and Shea Van Olm were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Borschowa and Koci’s goals were their first in the WHL.

After a scoreless first, Borschowa opened the scoring at 6:03 of the second and Koci made it 2-0 a little more than two minutes later. Van Olm put the game away with a goal at 14:31 of the third period.

Ernst made 29 saves on 29 Tri-City shots. Lukas Matecha stopped 33 of 36 Kamloops shots.

Both teams were scoreless on the power play — the Blazers on four chances and the Americans on two.

Announced attendance at Toyota Center was 3,922.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 5-11-2-1 on the season. The loss drops the Americans to 9-6-1-1.

The Blazers will hit the road for Spokane, where they will take on the Chiefs on Saturday night. Their next home game will be on Nov. 22, when the Lethbridge Hurricanes visit Sandman Centre.