Kelowna Rockets hit the road looking to snap five-game slide

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Kelowna Rockets hope Everett is where they can turn around a dismal two-week stretch of games.

The Rockets head into Everett for Friday's tilt with the Silvertips in the throes of a five-game losing streak.

Since beating the Victoria Royals 6-3 Oct. 25 on home ice to run their winning streak to four at the time, the team has gone ice cold.

They've scored just 10 goals over the last five games while surrendering 21.

Kelowna is coming off a 4-3 defeat in Tri-City Tuesday, a game in which they surrendered a pair of two-goal leads.

The one bright spot saw forward Andrew Cristall record his 200th career WHL point.

The Silvertips (9-7-1-0) come into the game fresh off a four-game Central Division road trip. They split the four games to remain fourth in the US Division.

The Rockets (7-9-1-0) are tied with Vancouver for third in the BC Division.

The status of several Rockets heading into Everett remains up in the air.

Forwards Marcus Pacheco, Ethan Neutens and Kayden Longley all missed Tuesday's games with a variety of injuries. All are listed as day-to-day.

Goaltender Jari Kykkanen also sat out his second straight with an upper-body injury. He's also listed as day-to-day.

Following Friday's date in Everett the Rockets will head to Victoria for back-to-back games with the Royals Monday and Tuesday.