Blazers outgunned by Winterhawks in 7-3 defeat Wednesday at Sandman Centre

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Dylan Ernst makes a save Wednesday at Sandman Centre where the Kamloops Blazers fell 7-3 to the Portland Winterhawks.

The Kamloops Blazers jumped out to an early lead Wednesday at Sandman Centre before surrendering a converted touchdown en route to a 7-3 loss to the Portland Winterhawks.

Connor Levis, Shea Van Olm and Logan Bairos were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Luca Cagnoni, Josh Davies (3), Gabe Klassen (2) and Luke Schelter were the goal scorers for the Winterhawks.

After jumping out to an early 1-0 lead, the Blazers trailed 4-1 midway through the second period. Quick goals by Van Olm and Bairos got the Blazers back to within a goal, but Portland scored three times in the third to make it a 7-3 final.

Dylan Ernst made 41 saves on 48 Portland shots. Jan Spunar stopped 20 of 23 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

The Blazers scored once on four power-play opportunities. The Winterhawks had two goals on five chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,061.

With the loss, the Blazers fall to 4-11-2-1 on the season — dead last in the 22-team WHL. The win improves the Winterhawks to 11-4-0-1.

The Blazers will now play three straight against U.S. Division rivals — in Tri-City on Friday, and then in Spokane on Saturday and again on Nov. 19.

The next home game on Mark Recchi Way is slated for Nov. 22, when the Lethbridge Hurricanes pay a visit.