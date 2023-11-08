Kelowna falls 4-3 in Tri-City Tuesday

Photo: John Keller

The Kelowna Rockets squandered a pair of two goal leads Tuesday in a 4-3 defeat in Tri-City.

It was the fifth loss in a row for the reeling Rockets who continue to tumble down the BC Division and Western Conference standings.

Once on the heels of the BC Division-leading Prince George Cougars following a four-game winning streak, the Rockets now find themselves just two points clear of fourth place Vancouver and eighth in the conference.

Gabriel Szturc opened the scoring for the Rockets two minutes in tapping home a loose puck in the Americans crease.

Andrew Cristall picked up an assist on the goal, the 200th point of his WHL career.

Two minutes later, Ty Hurley made it 2-0 tipping home Marek Rocek's backhand from the point.

The Rockets held a 5-0 shots advantage early but were unable to increase the lead.

Tri-City cut the deficit in half before the end of the period but six minutes into the second Max Graham banged home his fifth of the season, a one-timer from the left circle on a Rockets power play.

Kyle Kelsey shut the door in the Americans net the rest of the way.

Cruz Pavao and Alex Serraglio in the final minute knotted the score at three before Pavao beat Jake Pilon with the winner midway through the third.

Pilon got the start with Jari Kykkanen on the sidelines day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Nathan Kam was recalled to serve as the backup.

Kelowna outshot Tri-City 37-30 on the evening.

The game was the first of four straight away from home.

The Rockets will be in Everett Friday before travelling to the Island for games in Victoria next Monday and Tuesday.