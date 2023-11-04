Kelowna Rockets fall 3-1 to the visiting Red Deer Rebels Saturday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets slump has reached four games.

The Rockets, who had won four straight entering last weekend's two-game road trip south of the border, have now lost four straight. The latest, a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the visiting Red Deer Rebels before more than 4,500 fans at Propsera Place.

Caden Price scored the lone goal for the Rockets with less than eight minutes left in the opening period.

Price, the trailer on a three-on-two break, took a nifty drop pass from Andrew Cristall and snapped a shot past Rebels netminder Rhett Stoesser.

They weren't able to muster anything else on the 27 shots they directed toward the Red Deer goal.

The power play which was lethal over the first handful of games is 1-20 over its last four games.

Frantisek Formanek put the Rebels on the board first, beating starter Jake Pilon just 5:20 into the game.

The score was deadlocked at 1-1 after 20 minutes but it was the Red Deer power play that got the visitors going.

Kai Uchacz notched his 10th of the season on a Red Deer power play late in the second before Carson Latimer iced it with another power play goal early in the third.

Stoesser shut the door the rest of the way.

The Rockets, 7-8-1 on the season now hit the road for four straight beginning Tuesday in Tri-City.

Prior to Saturday's game the Rockets acquired forward Ben Thornton from the Brandon Wheat Kings for a conditional draft choice.

In 15 games with the Wheat Kings last season, Thornton picked up three goals and three assists.

He has amassed 16 points in 78 games over four seasons in the WHL