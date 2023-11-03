Kelowna Rockets fall 2-1 to visiting Victoria

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets offence has suddenly dried up.

A group that was scoring at a rate of five-goals a game just a week ago is all of a sudden having trouble finding the back of the net.

The Rockets have scored just once in their last two games, and that one came with less than a minute to go in regulation time of Friday's 2-1 defeat to the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place.

The offensive output wasted another solid effort from goaltender Jari Kykkanen who turned away 18 of the 20 shots he faced on the evening.

Andrew Cristall halted what would have been a second straight goose egg.

The first period was scoreless although the Rockets did have the best chance to get on the board when Max Graham was awarded a penalty shot 10:43 into the frame.

Victoria netminder Braden Holt won that showdown, stopping Graham to keep the game scoreless.

With the teams playing four-on-four, Tanner Scott opened the scoring for the Royals 4:20 into the second.

Logan Pickford redirected his first of the season up and over Kykkanen near the end of the period to double the lead.

Despite outshooting the Royals in the third and earning two chances with the man advantage, the Rockets managed just the late goal to make the final score more respectable.

Both teams were held off the scoresheet with the man advantage.

The Rockets outshot Victoria 28-20 on the evening.

Kelowna, losers of three-in-a-row, will get back at it Saturday night when they host the Red Deer Rebels.