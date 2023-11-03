Blazers overcome third-period deficit, earn hard-fought shootout win over Rebels

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers staged a third-period comeback Friday at Sandman Centre before holding on for a 4-3 shootout win over the Red Deer Rebels.

Harrison Brunicke, Ashton Ferster and Dylan Sydor were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Kai Uchacz (2) and Samuel Drancak scored for the Rebels.

The Blazers trailed 3-2 in the third period until Dylan Sydor tied the game with an unassisted goal at 12:03. It remained 3-3 through regulation and overtime. It took nine shootout rounds, but the Blazers eventually came out on top.

The game was Fraser Minten's first this season with the Blazers. He was reassigned last weekend by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Minten was held off the scoresheet but led all skaters in shots on goal with seven.

Dylan Ernst stopped 29 of 32 Red Deer shots while Chase Wutzke made 32 saves on 35 Kamloops shots.

The Blazers score once on seven power-play opportunities. The Rebels were scoreless on three chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,595.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 4-10-2 on the season. The loss moves the Rebels to 5-7-0-2.

The Blazers will be back in action on Saturday, when they head to Langley for a game against the Vancouver Giants. Their next home game will be on Wednesday, when the Portland Winterhawks visit Sandman Centre.