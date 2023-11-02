Blazers waste no time naming Minten as club's captain

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

Fresh off an NHL stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Fraser Minten has been announced as this year’s Kamloops Blazers captain.

The 19-year-old forward was reassigned to the Blazers last weekend after playing in four of the Leafs’ first seven games. He is expected to be in the lineup Friday when the Red Deer Rebels visit Sandman Centre.

Minten, a Vancouver product who was a second-round selection of Toronto in last year's NHL Draft, scored 31 goals and 67 points in 57 regular-season WHL games last season.

“Excited to be back and lead this group,” Minten said in a video posted to social media Thursday by the Blazers.

Minten wore an A on his sweater last season, when Logan Stankoven was captain.