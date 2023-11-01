Western Hockey League mandating all players wear neck protection

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Western Hockey League is making neck protection mandatory for all of its players.

The league announced the measure Wednesday as leagues around the world take action following the tragic death of Adam Johnson during a professional hockey game in Britain.

The skate blade of an opposing player came up off the ice, inadvertently striking Johnson in the neck. He died later in hospital.

In a news release the WHL says neck protection will be mandatory as of Friday, or as soon as the protective equipment is available to the teams.

"All players will be required to wear protective neck guard equipment at all times while participating in on-ice activities, including WHL games and practices," the league stated in a news release.

"The WHL anticipates challenges in delivery of protective neck guard equipment from licensed suppliers due to increased demand following the tragic passing of Adam Johnson."

Players in both the Ontario and Quebec major junior leagues already wear neck protection and, as a result, WHL teams participating in the Memorial Cup have also been required to wear the extra protection.

The Kelowna Rockets received a shipment of neck protectors prior to the ill-fated 2020 Memorial Cup which players will be utilizing.

The same for the Kamloops Blazers, who were required to wear them during last season's Memorial Cup.

The National Hockey League is strongly recommending its players wear neck protection.