Blazers can't close out Giants, finish weekend with loss in Langley

Photo: Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants

The Kamloops Blazers blew a second-period lead Sunday in Langley, where they fell 4-3 to the Vancouver Giants.

Dylan Sydor, Emmitt Finnie and Max Sullivan were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Julian Cull, Jaden Lipinski, Justin Ivanusec and Colton Roberts scored for the Giants.

A pair of goals less than 90 seconds apart put the Blazers up 2-1 early in the second period, but the Giants stormed back and led 3-2 after 40 minutes. Sullivan's first WHL goal tied things back up early in the third, but the Giants regained the lead at 7:02 and never looked back.

Sydor and Finnie each finished the night with a goal and an assist.

Jesse Sanche made 26 saves on 30 Vancouver shots while Matthew Hutchison stopped 31 of 34 Kamloops shots.

The Blazers scored once on one power-play opportunity. The Giants scored once on two chances.

Announced attendance at the Langley Events Centre was 3,828.

The loss moves the Blazers to 3-10-2 on the season and snaps a season-long two-game win streak.

The club will return to Sandman Centre for a game Friday against the Red Deer Rebels. Puck drop is 7 p.m.