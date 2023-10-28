Rockets shutout for the first time in Wenatchee

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Rockets first trip to the Town Toyota Centre in Wenatchee won't be one for the memory bank.

The Rockets were held in check Saturday, falling 4-0 to the Wild.

It was the first trip to Wenatchee after the team relocated to the Washington State city from Winnipeg in the off season.

Kenta Isogal with a first period power play goal, Evan Friesen shorthanded and Graham Sward in the second and Miles Cooper 64 seconds into the third scored for the Wild.

Daniel Hauser stopped all 30 shots he faced to earn the shutout.

The Rockets, sporting the number three offence and third most proficient power play in the league was kept off the scoreboard for the first time this season.

The power play, operating at 31.2 per cent efficiency, was shut down on seven opportunities.

It was the second loss in a row for the Rockets who embarked on their two-game US Division road trip on a four game winning streak.

The Rockets return home to host Victoria Friday and Red Deer Saturday.