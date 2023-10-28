Sydor scores twice, powers Blazers to 5-2 comeback win over Americans

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers overcame a two-goal deficit Saturday at Sandman Centre en route to a 5-2 win over the Tri-City Americans.

Dylan Sydor scored twice in the third period to seal the win for the Blazers. Logan Bairos, Ashton Ferster and Andrew Thomson netted the other Kamloops goals while Parker Bell scored both times for Tri-City.

The Americans were up 2-0 midway through the second period when Bairos got the Blazers on the board with a power-play goal. Sydor tied the game with another one on the power play at 2:47 of the third, and then won it with four minutes remaining. Ferster and Thomson put the puck in an empty net in the final minute of the game.

Dylan Ernst made 25 saves on 27 Tri-City shots. Lukas Matecha stopped 20 of 23 Kamloops shots.

The Blazers scored twice on four power-play opportunities while the Americans were scoreless on four chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,915.

The win moves the Blazers to 3-9-2 and gives them back-to-back wins for the first time this season, following Friday night’s 3-2 overtime win over the same Americans.

The Blazers will be back in action on Sunday afternoon, heading to Langley to take on the Vancouver Giants. Puck drop is 4 p.m.

Their next home game will be on Friday, when the Red Deer Rebels visit Sandman Centre.