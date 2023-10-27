Rockets surrender 8 in loss in Spokane Friday

Photo: Larry Brunt - Spokane Chiefs

The Kelowna Rockets four game winning streak came to a sudden stop Friday night in Spokane.

The hometown Chiefs snapped a 5-5 tie with three unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Rockets 8-5.

Kelowna fell behind 3-0 in the first and trailed 5-2 before the midway mark of the second before getting back into it with three goals in a span of six minutes later in the second to tie it.

Conner Roulette scored four times for the Chiefs including the winner on a Spokane power play with under seven minutes to play in regulation time.

Roulette again Layton Feist both scored with Jari Kykkanen on the bench for an extra attacker in the final two minutes.

Andrew Cristall extended his point streak to nine with his first hat trick of the season while Ty Hurley with his first and Marek Rocek also scored for the Rockets.

Special teams were the difference in this one. The Chiefs scored on three of their four opportunities while the Rockets scored just once in their four chances.

Jake Pilon got the start for the Rockets but was pulled in favour of Kykkanen after the Chiefs made it 3-0 16:17 into the first.

The Rockets look to rebound Saturday when they conclude their two game U.C. Division road trip in Wenatchee.