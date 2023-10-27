Behm scores overtime winner as Blazers snap 10-game losing streak with win over Americans

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Connor Levis scores at 11:11 of the third period to tie the game Friday at Sandman Centre.

Nathan Behm scored the overtime winner Friday at Sandman Centre to cap off a comeback win for the Kamloops Blazers over the Tri-City Americans and snap a double-digit losing streak.

Dylan Sydor, Connor Levis and Behm were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Jake Sloan and Brandon Whynott scored for the Americans.

The Blazers trailed 2-1 midway through the third when Levis tied the game at 11:11. The 16-year-old Behm scored the winner at 2:20 of overtime, with assists from Harrison Brunicke and Ryan Michael.

Dylan Ernst made 23 saves on 25 Tri-City shots, while Lukas Matecha stopped 33 of 36 Kamloops shots.

The Blazers were scoreless on one power-play opportunity and the Americans were scoreless on two chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,786.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 2-9-2 on the season. The Americans move to 6-4-1-1 with the loss. The win was the first for the Blazers since a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Giants on Sept. 29.

The Blazers and Americans will do it again on Saturday night. Puck drop at Sandman Centre is 6 p.m.