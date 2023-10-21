Tij Iginla scored twice in the Rockets 6-5 win over Vancouver Saturday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

They can't all be masterpieces and Saturday's Kelowna Rockets 6-5 win over the Vancouver Giants certainly was no Mona Lisa.

Charitably, it was an ugly win but a win none-the-less.

"Travel and get home at 5:30 in the morning...no excuses because they were on the same side of it but we did some good things and we did some things we're going to learn from," said head coach Kris Mallette.

"But, at the end of the day to be able to get that win today in good for our group."

Every time the Rockets seemed to have things well in hand the Giants found a way to respond. They let a 2-0 and 4-3 but were unable to find the next goal.

"That's some immaturity within our group I guess in recognizing if you stick to a system...the simplicity of our game, the structure, that will allow us to still get those opportunities.

"But, these young men get excited and at times make some decisions that may be a little too pretty and gave them momentum coming back our way."

Tij Iginla scored twice and added a pair of assists - his second four point effort of the young season.

Andrew Cristall had a goal and two assists while Dylan Wightman, Gabriel Szturc and Marek Rocek also scored. Michael Cicek picked up a pair of assists.

The Rockets jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Cristall opened the scoring with a pretty toe drag to get open in the slot before firing a power play goal past Matthew Hutchison. Iginla's first six minutes later came after he won a puck battle then banged home his own rebound.

"It was kind of a broken play and I just followed it up and was able to slip it through five-hole," said Iginla of his first on the night.

The second that snapped a 4-4 tie came directly off an offensive zone faceoff.

"We were in a face off play, it was a good win by Cicek and I was able to sling it to the net. The goalie wasn't able to see much. It was good we had traffic."

The goals were Iginla's team-leading 11th and 12 of the season.

Szturc netted what proved to be the winner moments later beating Hutchison off the rush from the right circle.

The Giants got one of those back with Hutchison on the bench for an extra attacker but Jari Kykkanen shut the door the rest of the way.

The Rockets have now won three in a row for the first time this season and remain a single point up on the Victoria Royals.

That will set up an interesting showdown between the Royal and Rockets Wednesday night at Prospera Place.