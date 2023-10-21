Blazers drop ninth straight in 7-1 blowout in Prince George

Photo: Prince George Cougars

The Kamloops Blazers saw their losing streak extend to nine on Saturday in Prince George, surrendering a converted touchdown in a 7-1 loss to the B.C. Division-leading Cougars.

Husdon Thornton (2), Terik Parascak, Zac Funk (3) and Riley Heidt were the goal scorers for the Cougars. Ashton Ferster’s first of the season was the lone Kamloops goal.

The Blazers were down 2-0 less than eight minutes into the game and they trailed 4-0 after the first period. The Cougars added two goals in the second and another in the third before Ferster spoiled Ty Young’s shutout bid with a power-play marker with less than two minutes remaining.

Young stopped 24 of 25 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net. Dylan Ernst was yanked from the Blazers net in the first period after giving up four goals on 11 shots. Jesse Sanche made 25 saves on 28 shots in relief.

The Blazers scored once on five power-play opportunities, while the Cougars converted two times on five chances.

Announced attendance at CN Centre in Prince George was 4,516.

The Blazers fall to 1-8-2 on the season while the Cougars, who are tops in the WHL’s B.C. Division, improve to 8-3-1.

Their next chance to find the win column will come Tuesday, with the club's first-ever game in Wenatchee against the Wild.

The Blazers will be back on home ice next weekend for games Friday and Saturday at Sandman Centre against the Tri-City Americans.